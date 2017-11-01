WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament opens Thursday

The 45th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Girls Volleyball State Tournament opens on Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The three-day schedule follows.

Division 1

Thursday, Nov. 2

River Falls (40-0) vs. Kimberly (26-10) – 4:30 p.m.

Waunakee (44-7) vs. Oconomowoc (30-9) – 4:30 p.m.

Greendale (32-10) vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels (36-14) – 7:30 p.m.

Mukwonago (33-6) vs. Burlington (32-10) – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Semifinal (Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners) – 7 p.m.

Semifinal (Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. winners) – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Championship Match – 4:30 p.m.

Division 2

Friday, Nov. 3

Merrill (32-7) vs. Luxemburg-Casco (40-8) – 4 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran (37-5) vs. Catholic Memorial (30-21) – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Championship Match – 2 p.m.

Division 3

Friday, Nov. 3

Regis (25-6) vs. Stratford (44-1) – 1 p.m.

Waterloo (27-15) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (43-5) – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Championship Match – 11:30 a.m.

Division 4

Friday, Nov. 3

Clayton (30-2) vs. Newman Catholic (29-11) – 10 a.m.

Benton (25-2) vs. Lourdes Academy (35-9) – 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Championship Match – 9 a.m.

Last year, Neenah won the Division 1 title with a sweep over Burlington in the championship final. Catholic Memorial won its third straight title in Division 2 by sweeping Notre Dame. Howards Grove captured the Division 3 crown by downing Lourdes Academy in three sets. Newman Catholic won its fourth straight Division 4 title with a three set win over Clayton in the final.