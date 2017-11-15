Wisconsin climbs to fifth in CFP voting

The Wisconsin Badgers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) climbed three spots from 8th to 5th in the third College Football Playoff rankings that were revealed on Tuesday night.

The latest rankings put the Badgers in a good spot to secure a spot in the season ending College Football Playoffs if they can run the table and win the Big Ten Championship game.

Three teams that ranked higher than the Badgers last week, #1 Georgia, #3 Notre Dame and #6 TCU all lost last week which meant a big shakeup in the top 10.

Alabama moved into the top spot, followed by Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma.

The Badgers, who knocked off Iowa 38-14 last Saturday, will play host to the Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 5-2) this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wolverines carry a three-game win streak into Saturday’s game.