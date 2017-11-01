Wisconsin is 9th in College Football Playoff rankings

The 4th ranked Wisconsin Badgers are 9th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings which came out on Tuesday night.

UW (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) was the third-highest Big Ten team, behind Ohio State at number six and Penn State at number seven.

Georgia opened the rankings number-1, followed by Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma to round out the first five.

It’s not a big surprise that Wisconsin finished lower than their rankings in the Top 25 polls. They have yet to play a ranked team and none of the teams left on UW’s regular-season schedule is in the committee’s top 25.

Michigan, normally a ranked team, is hurting the Badgers. They’ll visit Madison on Nov. 18 and as of now, are unranked.

The Badgers travel to Bloomington this Saturday to face the Indiana Hoosiers.