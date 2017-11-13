Wisconsin-Notre Dame to play college hockey at the United Center

Notre Dame and Wisconsin men’s hockey teams will host the second game of their January series in Chicago on January 21, 2018 at the United Center. The game will face off at 2 p.m. CST and will air on NBCSN. It is part of a two-year game series deal where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers each play their home game matchup on neutral ground in Chicago.

Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato is excited about bringing arena experiences to his roster of athletes. “We had the pleasure of practicing at the United Center, and playing at Madison Square Garden and Joe Louis Arena last season, so we are looking forward to another game at an NHL arena again.

“When we get to play at special places like these, it gives our players and fans great experiences and a taste of what they will see at Frozen Fours. It also gives our players a chance to feel what it is like to play at the next level.

“We want to thank the Chicago Blackhawks for helping make this happen.”

General admission tickets for the January 21, 2018 game are available starting at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, November 17 and can be purchase online at unitedcenter.com, in person at the United Center Box Office or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.