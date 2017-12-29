2017 in review: crowded field of Democrats running for governor

Plenty of Democrats running for governor is one of WRN’s top stories of 2017. Way back in March, Congressman Ron Kind announced he won’t run for governor next year. Marquette University Poll Director Charles Franklin noted there was still plenty of time for decisions.

“The game is still afoot, with a lot of sorting out within the Democratic party to see if a consensus candidate emerges,” Franklin said. Plenty of time indeed — Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said this week that he expects to announce his candidacy soon, entering a field of more than a dozen.

Businessman Andy Gronik was an early entrant in July, talking job creation. “Last year we created less than 12,000 private sector jobs in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers entered the race in August, targeting Governor Walker.

“Instead of seeking solutions, he’s gone from running for president, to defending a president who disgusts and embarrasses many of us,” Evers said. “He ran for president but that didn’t work out,” said Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin president Mahlon Mitchell, entering the race in November. “Now he’s coming back to Wisconsin because really, we’re plan b.”

State Senate Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) thinks the focus needs to stay on the incumbent. “I hope that the candidates will be focused on hitting Governor Walker, and what he and this administration have done, and the lack of what they have done.”

Other major Democratic contenders are former state Democratic Party Chair Matt Flynn, political activist Mike McCabe, former legislator Kelda Roys, state Senator Kathleen Vinehout, and state Representative Dana Wachs. The primary is next August.