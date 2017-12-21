Abandoned puppy recovering after nearly losing ears

A 6-month old puppy, found near a Racine area park with her ears nearly severed, is recovering at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine area facility.

Spokesperson Angela Speed rubber bands were tied around the pup’s ears. “The tissue around that area was dying, was necrotic, but also terribly infected and bleeding,” Speed said. “It had to have been horribly painful.”

The puppy, who has been named Molly, was spotted by a woman taking her son to school, who noticed that the little dog appeared to be in trouble. Molly has undegone two surgeries to repair the damage done by what Speed said was likely a botched attempt to crop her ears.

“That’s a cosmetic procedure that should never be performed at home, and we don’t really endorse it,” she said. It will be about 2 weeks before the puppy Molly will be ready for adoption.

WRJN