Alabama win could dictate 2018 strategy for Democrats

The results of Tuesday’s special election in Alabama’s Senate race could have an effect on how Wisconsin’s race, and those in other states, play out next year.

St. Norbert College’s Charley Jacobs says Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin can take notes from Doug Jones victory over Republican Roy Moore. “In Alabama, get out to vote was incredibly important, especially among the African American community,” he says. “If Tammy Baldwin creates a solid campaign with the kind of resources necessary to hit the ground running, she should be in okay shape.”

Baldwin is seeking her second term in the U.S. Senate. At least two Republicans, state Senator Leah Vukmir and Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson, are planning to challenge her. Businessman Eric Hovde is also considering a run for the GOP nomination.

Jacobs says Republicans should also learn a lesson from Alabama that it’s important to vet candidates. “They’re going have to find individuals who are squeaky clean and willing to toe the line when it comes to Congressional Republican politics,” he argues.

Jacobs notes the party will likely be best off avoiding candidates who are closely associated with President Trump, since they will likely draw more scrutiny from the media and the Democratic Party. He expects many legislative candidates may keep their distance from the president.

Jacobs says Tuesday’s result sends a clear message to the White House. “It is a signal that the public is willing to listen to alternatives to Trump, as well as the establishment voices in Congress.”

WTAQ