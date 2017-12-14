Appleton woman’s death remains a mystery

It’s been two month’s since the body of an Appleton woman was pulled from the Fox River near Little Chute’s Heesakker Park, and police say they’re still not sure what happened to 20-year-old Caitlyn Xiong

Outagamie County investigators are still waiting for a final report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiners office. Xiong was reported missing four days before her body was found.

Police have not released additional information, including whether foul play was involved in Xiong’s death.

WHBY