Badger volleyball season ends in round of 16

The 11th ranked Wisconsin volleyball team saw their season come to an end at the NCAA Regional semifinals, falling in four sets to defending NCAA Champion Stanford.

Wisconsin (22-10 overall) won the opening set 25-22 but lost the next three. The Badgers hit an amazing .593 (19 kills – 3 errors – 27 attempts) in the first set but finished .315 (55-16-124) for the match.

Freshman Grace Loberg lead the Wisconsin offense with a career-high 20 kills. Fellow freshman Dana Rettke added another 13 kills for Wisconsin.

Stanford improved to 29-3 and moves on to the Regional final tonight.