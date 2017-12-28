Badgers extend win streak in win over Chicago State

The Wisconsin Badgers pushed their win streak to three games with a 82-70 home win over Chicago State in men’s college basketball action at the Kohl Center.

Ethan Happ scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Khalil Iverson added 17 points in the win. Freshman Brad Davison added 15 points, but his injured left shoulder continues to be a problem.

Davison left the game twice last night, the second time with just over five minutes left to play on a drive to the basket. Davison went to the locker room before managing to return to the court. Davison has left games at least four times now, but this is the first time he had to leave twice. The question is, will the Badgers be able to count on Davison the rest of the way with the start of Big Ten play just a week away.

Wisconsin shot 51% from the field and 35% (7-20) from three-point range.

The Badgers will face UMass-Lowell on Saturday, then host Indiana comes to the Kohl Center next Tuesday to face the Badgers as Big Ten play resumes.

Chicago State fell to 2-14 with the loss.