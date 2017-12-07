Badgers fall short at Temple

Another late drought has cost the Wisconsin Badgers a victory, falling to the Temple Owls 59-55 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The Badgers had a late lead, then the well went dry, failing to score a point in the final 3:34 of the second half.

Temple senior forward Obi Enechionyia had two big blocks against Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. hit four free throws in the final 1:09. Alston finished with a team high 22 points.

Happ had 23 points on 11 of 19 shooting to lead the Badgers (4-6). Khalil Iverson added nine points and freshmen Brad Davison and Aleem Ford added eight points each.

The Badgers did have the ball in the final half-minute with a chance to win but Kobe King missed a three-pointer with 15 seconds left.

King, Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl combined to make just 3 of 18 shots in the loss.

Wisconsin returns home to host rival Marquette at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Badger women victorious

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team knocked off UT-Rio Grande Valley 82-54 at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (6-4 overall) controlled UTRGV (8-3) early, shooting 50% (16-of-32) from the field to take a 13-point lead at the half. UW used a number of second half runs to put the game out of reach.

The Badgers shot 51.7% from the field for the game. Senior Cayla McMorris had 18 points (7-of-10) and five rebounds.

The Badgers travel to Indianapolis on Friday night to take on the Butler Bulldogs at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.