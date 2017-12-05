Badgers rebound to win at Penn State

After suffering an embarrassing 83-58 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at the Kohl Center, the Wisconsin Badgers took to the road and pulled out a 64-63 victory over Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Badgers built a 17-point lead in the second half, but had to survive a Penn State second half comeback, which saw Tony Carr miss a three-pointer in the final seconds that would have won it for the Nittany Lions.

Khalil Iverson, who went scoreless in the loss to Ohio State on Saturday, led the Badgers with 16 points and five rebounds on Monday night.

Freshman Nate Reuvers came off the bench with Ethan Happ in foul trouble and added 11 points and four rebounds for the Badgers (4-5, 1-1 Big Ten). Happ fouled out with 14.7 seconds left to play, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Freshman guard Brad Davison didn’t score and fouled out with 43 seconds left.

Mike Watkins led Penn State (7-3, 1-1) with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. Carr added 16 points.

The Nittany Lions hit 12 of 23 three-pointers in a win over Iowa on Saturday but made just 2 of 14 from distance against the Badgers.

The Badgers are in Philadelphia to face Temple on Wednesday night.