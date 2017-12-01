Badgers Shaw & Neuville out for the season

As the Wisconsin Badgers prepare for Saturday nights Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State, the team announced that they’ll be without tailback Bradrick Shaw and tight end Zander Neuville for the rest of the season.

Neuville suffered a knee injury and Shaw a leg injury in the regular-season finale against the rival Minnesota Gophers last week.

Neuville has nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns but has been known most for his role in the Wisconsin running game.

Shaw had seven carries for 51 yards before leaving in the 31-0 win over the Gophers.

Kyle Penniston takes over as the number-two tight end in Neuville’s place. Chris James will replace Shaw in backing up Jonathan Taylor.