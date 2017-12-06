Baldwin joins calls for Franken to resign

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin has joined a growing list of federal lawmakers who are calling on U.S. Senator Al Franken to resign.

The reaction comes after Politico published accusations from a woman who said Franken tried to “forcibly kiss her” in a studio in 2006. The woman, who was an aide to a guest on Franken’s radio show, said he claimed it was his “right as an entertainer.”

The Minnesota Democrat has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks. While there have been calls for his regsignation, his fellow Democrats in the Senate had been largely quiet on the issue until Wednesday’s Politico report. After its release though, several Senators – most of them women – began calling for Franken’s resignation.

In a message posted to Twitter, Senator Baldwin said “I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign.”

No additional comment was offered. Baldwin is seeking reelection in 2018.

Franken’s office said he will hold a press conference on Thursday where he will “make an announcement.”