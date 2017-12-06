Baldwin wants delay on net neutrality vote

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the FCC to delay a controversial vote on repealing net neutrality rules.

The request comes amid reports that automated bots were used to file hundreds of thousands of false comments about the rule – which essentially says providers must offer equal access to online content. The Wisconsin Democrat says that could have created a process that was fundamentally flawed.

“If the FCC does as it’s supposed to and relies on public comments as they make their decisions and to inform their decision, we think that there has to be a thorough investigation,” she argues.

Baldwin joined more than two dozen Senate Democrats in sending a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, voicing their concerns. They have asked that a vote on a proposal to repeal the current net neutrality rules be delayed until an investigation is complete. Commissioners are set to consider the proposal next Thursday, December 14th.

“I think they should postpone, and do the best they can to sort our real comments from fake comments,” Baldwin argues. “I think they owe that to the public and everybody involved in this process.”