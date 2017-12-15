Baldwin wants EEOC information on sexual harassment of tipped workers

U.S. Senators want to make sure sexual harassment against women who work for tips are being fairly addressed. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin joined 18 colleagues in a letter to the Acting Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

They want information on efforts to address sexual harassment in the food and hospitality industries, which have high numbers of tipped workers like wait staff and bartenders. According to Baldwin’s office, the EEOC received close to 13,000 complaints involving sexual harassment in 2016. The senators wrote that EEOC data shows industries which employ tipped workers are “particularly rife with harassment.”