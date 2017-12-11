Barneveld’s Whitish named Big Ten Women’s Player of the Week

Nebraska sophomore guard Hannah Whitish was named Monday the Big Ten’s Player of the Week.

The Barneveld, Wisconsin native averaged 29 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.5 steals a game last week in leading the Huskers to road wins over Kansas and Drake.

Whitish scored career-high 29 points on Dec. 6 at previously unbeaten Kansas, making her final seven shots from the field and singlehandedly outscoring the Jayhawks, 25-13 in the second half, including 8-of-8 free throws in the final 1:29 to seal the victory.

Whitish then tied her career high with 29 points and added six rebounds and six assists in Nebraska’s double-overtime win at Drake last Saturday, again converting eight straight free throws down the stretch to hand the Bulldogs their second home loss in the past 24 games.