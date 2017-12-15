Bill would require ignition interlock devices for first time drunk drivers

First time drunk drivers could have ignition interlock devices installed in their vehicles, under bill being proposed by state lawmaker. It’s a fairly straightforward measure from Milwaukee Senate Democrat, Chris Larson. Get busted for first time drunk driving, and do this for a year.

“Any time the want to get in the car and go for a ride, they would have to blow into this device to start the car, and then anywhere from 5 to 25 minutes, there would be an intermittent test to make sure that they are still 100% sober,” Larson said.

The drunk drivers would pay for the devices themselves, at a cost of about $1000 annually. Larson said that 20 years after one of his high school classmates was killed by a drunk driver, Wisconsin’s drunk driving laws remain “woefully inadequate.”