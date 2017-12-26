Brutal cold settles across state

Brutally cold temperatures have settled across much of the state. In fact it’s potentially dangerously cold across northern and central Wisconsin.

Kevin Huyck is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. He says wind chill values are in the minus 25 to minus 30 range in portions of northern and central Wisconsin.

In wind chills like that, exposed skin can freeze in about 30 minutes

“We definitely want folks to cover up as best as they’re able, and wear additional layers to help protect themselves from hypothermia, in addition to the frostbite risk.” Motorists should have a winter survival kit in their vehicles. For winter traction, Huyck says sand is a much better choice that cat litter.

Temperatures are not expected to get back to the double digits above freezing until sometime next week.