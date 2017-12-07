Bucks edge Piston’s on Giannis’ birthday

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 23rd birthday with 25 points as the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off division rival Detroit 104-100 on Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run to go up by as many as 13, but they needed some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to preserve the win.

Eric Bledsoe added 22 points and Khris Middleton added 21 on 7 of 10 shooting from the field.

Detroit got 27 points and 20 rebounds from Andre Drummond.

Middleton sank four straight free throws down the stretch to keep the Bucks in a good position to close out the game.

The Bucks return to the Bradley Center to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Mavericks won the first meeting, back on Nov. 18, 111-79 in Dallas.