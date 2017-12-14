Bucks three game win streak ends in New Orleans

The Bucks and Pelicans traded blows for 3 1/2 quarters before Milwaukee faded, falling to New Orleans 115-108 in NBA action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points on 13 of 24 shooting to lead the Bucks. DeMarcus Counsins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans.

The game featured 10 ties and 17 lead changes as both teams provided plenty of offensive entertainment.

The Bucks are off today and return to action Friday night against the Chicago Bulls at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bulls (7-20) have started to pick up the pace after losing 20 of their first 23 games.