Capitol Christmas Tree decorations celebrate 100th anniversary of the building

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

The state’s annual Christmas Tree is now decorated and lit up, after Governor Scott Walker helped throw the switch during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Capitol. Walker was joined by children from the Ryf family, which donated the 40-foot balsam fir. Members of the Prentice High School choir also performed during the ceremony.

The tree features about 2,000 LED lights and decorations made by students from over 100 schools around the state. The ornaments follow the theme of this year’s tree – the 100th anniversary of the state Capitol building.

The tree can be seen daily in the rotunda through the month of December.