The Wisconsin State Capitol building is no worse for wear, after being hit by a car this weekend.

Madison Police say a car ran into the wall on the east side of the 100 year-old Capitol building at about 7:30 on Saturday night. A Department of Administration spokesperson says it appears the driver experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. No one else was in the car at the time and there was no damage to the building reported.