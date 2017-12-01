Chelios named to IIHF Hall of Fame’s 2018 Class

Former Wisconsin Badger hockey great and four-time Olympian Chris Chelios has been named to the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Chelios will become the 23rd American to be enshrined in to the IIHF Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies will take place in May in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Chelios is also one of only two male players to represent the United States at four Olympic Winter Games (1984, 1988, 2002 and 2006). He also participated in three Canada Cups (1984, 1987, 1991) and two World Cups of Hockey (1996, 2004).

Chelios played two seasons at Wisconsin from 1981 to 1983, winning a national championship in his second season.