Chryst finishes 7th in AP Coach of the Year voting

Scott Frost is the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading Central Florida to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

Frost, who has been named the new coach at Nebraska, will finish the season with the 10th ranked Knights, who will face number-7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Frost received 21 first-place votes, finishing in front of Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Wisconsin Badger head coach Paul Chryst finished 7th in the balloting after leading the Badgers to a 12-1 record. The Badgers will face Miami in the December 30th Orange Bowl game in Miami.