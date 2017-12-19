Google+

Chryst finishes 7th in AP Coach of the Year voting

Paul Chryst

Scott Frost is the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading Central Florida to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

Frost, who has been named the new coach at Nebraska, will finish the season with the 10th ranked Knights, who will face number-7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Frost received 21 first-place votes, finishing in front of Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Wisconsin Badger head coach Paul Chryst finished 7th in the balloting after leading the Badgers to a 12-1 record.  The Badgers will face Miami in the December 30th Orange Bowl game in Miami.


