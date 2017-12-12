Cichy declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Wisconsin senior linebacker Jack Cichy is declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft. Cichy could have applied for a medical hardship waiver after tearing his ACL prior to the start of the 2017 season but decided against it.

Cichy played in 25 games at Wisconsin with 12 starts. He finishes his career with 121 tackles, 15 for loss with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The former walk-on earned a scholarship prior to the 2015 season. Later that year, he was named Defensive MVP of the Holiday Bowl in a win over USC.

In a letter Cichy wrote to the Player’s Tribune, he said:

“I love Wisconsin.

“And, in one way, that’s what makes what I’m about to tell you all so tough.

“Even just typing this out now is … hard, so I’m just going to come out and say it.

“I’ve decided not to apply for a sixth year of eligibility and to instead declare for the NFL draft.

“I’m going to take my shot and see what happens.

“And, the more I think about it, the more it seems kind of fitting. I almost feel like I’ve kind of been here before.

“The feeling I’m experiencing right now reminds me of the exact same feeling that welled up inside me when I first set foot on campus.

“At that point in my life, I didn’t know what the journey was going to hold for me, but I was beyond excited to find out. I was just a kid everyone doubted who was hoping for a shot to prove people wrong and do something special.

“I took a big risk, and anything could have happened.

“Fast-forward 4 1/2 wonderful years and, after having the time of my life in Madison, I’m in a similar position.

“I’m going to take a risk and give it everything I have and … see what happens.”