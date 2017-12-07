Federal charges filed against 19 members of drug ring

Federal officials have filed charges against 19 people they say were high-level drug dealers based out of Milwaukee.

The arrests are the result of a four year investigation into a drug ring operation out of Wisconsin, Chicago and Burlington, Iowa. Those arrested face charges for dealing drugs, bankruptcy fraud, and money laundering. Authorities say the ring, led by kingpin Clifton Morrison of Brown Deer, is also responsible for dozens of murders. If convicted, the defendants face ten years to life in prison.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said taking these dealers off the streets is putting a big dent in the entire operation. “When they take out people involved in this level of the drug trade operations…you’re taking out people that slow the operation down – they’re going to have to work harder to replace that,” he said.

Authorities seized about 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, along with more than 20 guns, several vehicles, and an undetermined amount of cash.