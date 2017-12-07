Former state Representative Roys planning run for governor

A former Democratic state lawmaker is the latest potential candidate for governor.

Former state Representative Kelda Helen Roys says she is currently working to hire staff, and plans to officially launch her campaign early next year. When she does, she will join more than a dozen people who are already seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018.

Roys is an attorney who served in the Legislature for four years, then left office for an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2012. She currently operates a real estate brokerage firm.