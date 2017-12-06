Frederic named to U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster

Wisconsin hockey star Trent Frederic has been named to USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for this year’s U.S. National Junior Team, which will compete in this years event in Buffalo, New York.

The preliminary roster consists of 28 players. The group will gather in Columbus, Ohio for training camp Dec. 15-19, then again Dec. 20-23 in Jamestown, New York, where they will play pre-tournament games against Belarus on Dec. 20, and then against Sweden in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 22.

The team will be cut down to 23 player for the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

If Frederic makes the final cut, he would become the 54th Badger all-time to skate in the event, dating back to its official sanctioning in 1978.

The U.S. owns four gold medals, all since 2004, when then UW head coach Mike Eaves led the country to its first gold medal.

The other three gold medals came with Badgers as captains as Luke Kunin (2017), Jake McCabe (2013) and John Ramage (2011) served in the official capacity.

This season, Frederic leads the Badgers with eight goals, and shares the team lead with 16 points through 19 games.

In addition to Frederic, former Wisconsin men’s hockey player Jim Johannson will serve as the team’s general manager.

Berry honored by Big Ten

Wisconsin backup goaltender Jack Berry (Soph – Holly, Michigan) was named the Big Ten’s third star after backstopping the Badgers to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Gophers in the Twin Cities on Saturday night.

Berry stopped 40 of 42 shots in Saturday’s victory and turned aside 49 of 51 shots for a .961 save percentage to help the Badgers earn a split with the Gophers.

Berry improved to 3-1 on the season with a 1.95 goals-against average.

Badgers host Notre Dame

The 12th-ranked Badgers will play host to No. 4 Notre Dame this Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. Friday’s game starts at 8 p.m., while Saturday is a 7 p.m. faceoff.