Gallagher wants more transparency for online political ads

A Republican Congressman from Green Bay wants online political ads to face the same scrutiny as those on radio and TV.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is co-sponsoring a bill that would require companies like Facebook and Twitter to release information about that the groups that are buying ads, and for them to include disclaimers about who is paying for them.

The bill was inspired by reports that Russians took advantage of Facebook ads during the 2016 election, possibly in an attempt to meddle with the results. “I just want to see greater transparency when it comes to digital advertising,” Gallagher says. “We’re really dealing with kind a “Wild West” right now and struggling with how to develop new rules for the internet age.”

