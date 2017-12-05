Giannis scores 40, but Bucks end 3-game win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks dug a big hole early and saw their three-game win streak come to an end, falling to the Boston Celtics 111-100 on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bucks fell behind by 20 points, got to within seven but would get no closer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points on 14 of 24 shooting to lead the Bucks. He made 12 of 14 free throws. Khris Middleton added 19 and Eric Bledsoe 18 in the loss.

The Celtics shot 59.5% from the field and nine of 17 from three-point range in the first half.

The Bucks played most of the second half without a center in the lineup after John Henson and Thon Maker combined to go 0 for 10 with only four rebounds in nearly 30 minutes. That’s when the Bucks cut the lead to seven before running out of steam.

Kyrie Irving had 32 points to lead the Celtics.

The Bucks return to action Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.