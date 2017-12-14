Green Bay alderman asked city employee about making sex tape

Newly released documents reveal what prompted a special set of rules that a Green Bay alderman has been ordered to follow, when he meets with city employees.

According to the documents, sometime in 2017, Guy Zima asked a city employee if she made a sex tape on her wedding night, and according to City Attorney Vanessa Chavez, three witnesses confirmed the allegations.

The documents did not say exactly when the event took place, but that Zima made a reference to Kim Kardashian, and when the employee tried to change the subject, Zima continued to discuss the topic, and even said he’s seen a sex tape featuring the reality television celebrity.

Zima responded to the allegations in a letter.

“I jokingly and perhaps insensitively made some remarks regarding wedding photos shared with me in the vestibule of the mayor’s office. I met with Human Resources Director Lynn Boland regarding the unintended incident. I offered a formal and/or personal apology but was told by Director Boland that it was unnecessary.”

Zima also stated in his letter that the allegations are “being promoted, pushed and insisted on by Mayor Jim Schmitt.” The documents also include emails from Mayor Schmitt to city staff requesting an investigation on Zima.

WTAQ