Green Bay Phoenix women break into AP Top 25

Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth

The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team broke into the A.P. Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at number-23.

The Phoenix have a pair of Top 25 wins this season, including Saturday’s victory over previous number-23 Marquette.  The Golden Eagles have fallen out of the Top 25 this week.

The Phoenix enters the poll with a 7-1 record.  Their only loss came in the Cancun Challenge against 2017 National Finalist No. 7/3/ Mississippi State.

Green Bay currently boasts the top statistical defense in the country, allowing 45.4 points a game to start the season.  Among the schools first eight games, four of their opponents had taken part in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.


