Hockey Badgers blow 2-0 lead, fall to Irish

The 12th ranked Wisconsin hockey team led 2-0 in the final period before falling to 4th ranked Notre Dame 3-2 in their series opener at the Kohl Center on Friday night.

The Badgers (10-8-2, 4-4-1-0 Big Ten) outshot the Fighting Irish 36-32, but Notre Dame (15-3-1, 9-0-0-0) capitalized on the momentum from six Wisconsin penalty kills to extend their win streak to 12 games.

The Badgers got goals from senior captain Cameron Hughes and freshman forward Tarek Baker.

Notre Dame scored all three of their goals in the third period.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry had 29 saves in goal for the Badgers, who outblocked the Irish 23-12. The Badgers finished 1-for-3 on the power play.

The two teams wrap up the series at the Kohl Center tonight (7 p.m.).

Badger women win

Sam Cogan’s first-period goal held up in Wisconsin’s 1-0 win over St. Cloud State. Kristen Campbell finished with 16 saves for the Badgers, who improved to 20-1-0 overall and 12-0-0 in the WCHA.