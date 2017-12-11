Hockey Badgers end first half ranked 13th in College Hockey poll

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team capped the 2017 portion of their schedule ranked 13th in the USCHO.com Division I men’s poll.

The Badgers dropped one spot from 12th after suffering back-to-back home losses to then-No. 4 Notre Dame over the weekend.

The Fighting Irish moved up to No. 3, leading the Big Ten. Fellow Big Ten member Ohio State climbed six spots to ninth after sweeping Minnesota over the weekend. The Gophers dropped three spots to tenth. Penn State advanced three spots to 15th.

The Badgers will face the Nittany Lions after the holiday break, playing a pair of games Jan. 5-6 in State College, Pennsylvania.

St. Cloud took over the top spot in the rankings after Denver dropped to second with a pair of ties against Colorado College.