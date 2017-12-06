Hot shooting leads Marquette past Vermont

The Marquette Golden Eagles bounced back from their Saturday loss to Georgia by knocking off Vermont 91-81 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Tuesday night.

Markus Howard led the Golden Eagles (6-3) with 34 points and sophomore forward Sam Hauser added 17 as Marquette hit 55% from the field.

Howard was in foul trouble in the first half, which led to his sitting the final 9:24 of the first half. But the Golden Eagles sharp shooting guard scored 21 of his 34 points in the second half. He hit 11 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 11 from three-point range. It was the second straight game that Howard was in foul trouble after picking up two fouls in the first 44 seconds against Georgia on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 20 points to lead the Catamounts (6-3). He hit 6 of 6 from three-point range.

Marquette will take the short drive to Madison on Saturday to face the Badgers at the Kohl Center.