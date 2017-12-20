Jakubowski gets 14 year sentence on federal charges

Joseph Jakubowski has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on federal firearms convictions. The Janesville man, who was the subject of a 10 day manhunt earlier this year, engaged in a lengthy, expletive laced exchange with U.S. District Judge William Conley in a Madison courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott Blader said Jakubowksi’s often combative behavior was a sign the judge made the right call when handing down the sentence. “I think it was a re-affirmation of Mr. Jakubowski’s inability to try to understand what he actually did here,” Blader told reporters outside of the court. “He is unrepentive (sic), he is unremorseful.”

Jakubowski will go to trial on state charges next month in Rock County. In April, he broke into a Janesville gun shop, and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House before going on the run.

The 33-year old managed to elude law enforcement for 10 days before being taken into custody in Vernon County. Most of the firearms he was accused of stealing, including one machine gun and one silencer, have yet to be accounted for.

WRN’s Andrew Beckett contributed to this report.