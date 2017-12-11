Janesville homicide victim stabbed more than 30 times

Two suspects in a weekend homicide in Janesville are in custody. At a press conference Monday morning, Janesville Police Sergeant Chad Pearson commented on the apparently brutal death of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck. “There were multiple stab wounds,” Pearson said, adding that on autopsy indicated the victim was stabbed more than 30 times. Her body was found in her home on Saturday.

Twenty-one year-old Julian Callazo and 23-year-old Nicole Kazar were arrested by police in southeast Missouri, driving the victim’s stolen vehicle. Pearson said Kazar claimed to have not been present when Scaccia-Lubeck was killed.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said Castro, a Texas native with no fixed address, had been on the department’s radar for some time. “We identified him October. We had concerns about him, particularly with his gang affiliation out of Texas.” Kazar has been previously arrested for drugs in Janesville. Both remain jailed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.