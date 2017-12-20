Jarchow wins GOP primary in 10th Senate District

The field of six candidates running for the 10th state Senate District has been cut down to three.

State Rep Adam Jarchow beat fellow Assemblyman Shannon Zimmerman, with unofficial returns showing him winning 56 percent of the vote in Monday’s state Senate Partisan Primary. In the Democratic primary, St. Croix County medical examiner Patty Schachtner won a three-way primary with 70 percent of the vote.

Jarchow and Schachtner will now face Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea in the special general election on January 16th. They are hoping to fill the seat that had been held by former state Senator Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned after being appointed in November by Governor Scott Walker to lead the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Field set in Assembly races

In the 66th Assembly District, Democrat Greta Neubauer will now be unopposed in January’s general election, after defeating Racine alder John Tate. There were no other candidates on the ballot in the race, which is for a seat that had been held by Democrat Cory Mason. Mason resigned after winning a special election to become mayor of Racine.

In the 58th Assembly District, Washington County Board chair and a Slinger village trustee Rick Gundrum won the Republican primary. He will go on to face Democrat Dennis Degenhardt in the special election next month. They are looking to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican state Representative Bob Gannon earlier this year.