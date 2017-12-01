Johnson reaches deal to support Senate tax bill

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’s cut a deal with leadership and is ready to cast the deciding vote for the GOP tax bill. The Wisconsin Republican tells the “Jay Weber Show” on WISN radio that he’s secured changes on taxes paid by pass-through businesses, to get to being the 50th vote.

“Right now it’s jus Bob Corker and Jeff Flake,” who remain opposed, Johnson said. “If those are the only two Senators that don’t agree to the final version, we’ll still be able to pass it.”

Johnson said he’s also secured a role in the process of reconciling the Senate and House versions. “I will be fully involved when the House and Senate get together and determine what the final product is going to be in terms of pass throughs versus c corps, which is going to involve an awful lot of the bill,” the Oshkosh Republican said.

Senate Republicans hope to vote on their version of tax reform today. Republicans want to deliver a bill to President Donald Trump by Christmas.