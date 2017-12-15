Google+

Kendhammer found guilty for wife’s murder

After 9 hours of deliberation Thursday night, a La Crosse County jury returned a guilty verdict against 47-year-old Todd Kendhammer in the death of his wife Barbara.

He now faces a life sentence on the first-degree intentional homicide conviction.  The judge revoked Kendhammer’s bond and scheduled his sentencing for March 9th. 

Juror’s decided the West Salem man beat his wife to death last September, then tried to stage an accident to make it look like a pipe had crashed through their car’s windshield and caused Barbara Kendhammer’s death.  Autopsy results contradicted his version of events.


