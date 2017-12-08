Kendricks charged with possession of THC

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has officially been charged with possession of THC stemming from a traffic stop back in September. The Outagamie County district attorney filed the charge on December 5.

The 29-year-old Kendricks was stopped for speeding on Sept. 2. He only received a warning at the time, he was pulled over for driving 81 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. At that time, a state trooper smelled marijuana through the passenger window while talking with Kendricks.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a search of the vehicle produced a small bag containing marijuana, rolling papers and a metal grinder. Kentricks was allowed to leave the scene with a warning for speeding, and the trooper referred potential drug charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office.

Kendricks is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2018. He could face suspension from the NFL pending the outcome of the case.