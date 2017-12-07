King goes on I.R.

The Green Bay Packers decided to put rookie defensive back Kevin King on season-ending injured reserve on Wednesday. King has been dealing with an injured shoulder all season and the Packers decided to shut him down instead of making the situation even worse.

The Packers activated Demetri Goodson from the physically unable to perform list, although he didn’t practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. It’s not certain if he’ll play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers were also without starting corner Davon House, who injured his left shoulder in the overtime win over Tampa Bay. If House can’t play, the Packers would have to go with Damarious Randall and most likely Josh Hawkins as their starters against the Browns.

The Packers secondary will have to contend with Cleveland receiver Josh Gordon, who just returned to action last week after a three-year absence due to multiple violations of the substance abuse policy.

The Browns targeted Gordon 11 times last week. he caught four passes for 85 yards.

The Packers are practicing in pads on Thursday.