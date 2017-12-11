King to have surgery, miss the rest of the season

Google+

Kobe King (Photo by David Stluka)

Wisconsin freshman guard Kobe King suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery today (Monday).

King, who appeared in each of the first 10 games this season, will be eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver after the season.  If granted, the La Crosse native will return as a redshirt freshman for the 2018-19 season.

King was averaging 19 minutes and 5.2 points per game, including a career-high 10 points against Ohio State on December 2.

Teammate D’Mitrik Trice is also undergoing surgery on his right foot today.  UW said his initial rehab process will begin in 2-3 weeks.


