Legislation would require unique locks on gas pumps

While some gas stations have taken extra steps to keep criminals from placing credit card skimmers inside gas pumps, a state lawmaker wants to ensure consumers are being protected from potential identity theft.

A bill from state Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) would require gas station owners to use unique locks on each gas pump.

Hansen says many stations use universal locks that can be easily opened by others, allowing credit card skimmers to be placed inside. Those devices allow thieves to steal credit card information when a customer swipes their card at the pump.

Lawmakers previously increased penalties for those who install skimmers, but Hansen believes there’s still a threat. He says people can come from out of state and won’t care about the penalty because the crime can happen quickly.

Hansen argues the new locks are relatively inexpensive and would help protect consumers. He notes Madison recently passed a city rule requiring the separate locks.

WHBY