Man convicted of Madison murder says he feels no remorse

No remorse and no apology from a convicted killer sentenced to life in prison for murder in Madison.

A Dane County judge on Monday sentenced 37-year-old Curtis Langlois, after he admitted to gunning down Kendrith Young at a Madison 7-11 store this past August. “I don’t have no remorse, I don’t care about it, I don’t think about it…I ain’t lost no sleep over it, nothing,” Langlois told the judge at his sentencing hearing.

Langlois also told a man he wounded in the shooting that he wishes he had killed him as well.

Young’s mother, Karen Young, told Langlois through tears that he had not just gunned down her son, but “a brother, a hell of a father, a fiancee, a really hard worker.”

The life in prison term offers no possibility of parole.

WIBA