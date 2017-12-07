Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Marinette County

An officer-involved shooting in Marinette County has left one man dead.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve says they were called to a Marinette motel shortly after midnight Thursday for reports of a suspect with a gun. Officers tracked the man to a Peshtigo home, where a vehicle pursuit began. The sheriff said the man crashed his vehicle into a ditch and got out while holding a gun, prompting an officer to open fire.

“We had a very dangerous situation. Our officers collectively went and dealt with it,” Sauve said. “It’s most unfortunate that there was a loss of life.”

The name of the man, who Sauve said was in his 30s, has not been released. Neither have the four officers involved in the incident, who are have all been placed on paid administrative leave for the time being.

The Department of Justice is handling the investigation.

WTAQ