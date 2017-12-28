Marquette falls short in Big East opener

Marquette (9-4) lost a thriller to Xavier 91-87 in their Big East Conference opener at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He hit 6 of 17 three-pointers. Marquette freshman Jamal Cain scored a career high 16 points. But Sophomore guard Markus Howard finished with just 13 points, hitting just 6-of-19 from the field and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Trevon Bluiett had 23 points to lead Xavier (13-1).

Xavier was able to hold off the Golden Eagles by making free throws. They finished 22 of 24 from the charity stripe for the game.