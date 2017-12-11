Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Week

Marquette sophomore guard Markus Howard has been named the Big East Player of the Week on Monday.

Howard averaged 28.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in a pair of wins for the Golden Eagles.

Howard scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 82-63 win against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Howard poured in 34 points in a 91-81 win against Vermont.

For the two games, the 5’11 guard shot 52.6-percent from the field and was 10-of-20 from 3-point range. Howard leads the Big East in scoring at 22.5 points a game.

Off the court last week, Howard was named one of two student-athletes nationally to participate in the NCAA D-1 Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.