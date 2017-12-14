Measure extends Wisconsin participation in multistate nurse licensure

Wisconsin will continue to be part of an agreement that allows nurses to work in other states without being licensed in each state. Governor Scott Walker signed a bill this week, entering Wisconsin into an updated, 27-state agreement known as the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact.

Ann Zenk is vice president of workforce and clinical practice for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. “It makes our nursing work force more mobile, and it lets nurses from other states come to Wisconsin,” Zenk said.

Walker signed the bill at the hospital in Plateville, and Zenk said one in five nurses who work there live in Iowa.

Zenk said compact also allows nurses to utilize the latest technology. “The . . . compact lets Wisconsin nurses provide care to patients in other states more easily, through things like telemedicine.”